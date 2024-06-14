DJ Fuzz gives advice to expectant fathers on Father’s Day Loop Barbados

Deejay Fuzz is not new to fatherhood. And according to the father of three, fatherhood is more rewarding than all the gold on this planet.

“No other feeling compares to your children saying ‘Daddy I love you, can I borrow the car’ or ‘Daddy I love you, send me $300.’ I love my minions!” Fuzz told Loop Entertainment in a recent interview.

DJ Fuzz has two daughters, aged 9 and 23, and one son, aged 23.

Speaking about what fatherhood means to him, the broadcaster and production company owner, said that he was happy to have produced three beautiful children who contribute to the world being a better place.

“It means that I’ve done my deed here on this earth. I’ve produced three beautiful children that will contribute to this world being a better place,” he stated.

When it comes to spending time with his children, DJ Fuzz reminisced on the simple times.

“Last night we all fell asleep watching Netflix. When we are all together we just good off and enjoy each others crazy personalities.”

“I would say we are all fun loving. Sometimes I think someone should follow us around and make a reality show. Trust me it would be hilarious,” he stated.

The devoted father pointed to the fact that fatherhood is a 24/7 job, as he revealed that he would often take his children to DJ gigs.

“I’m a father all the time! I once took my son to a pool party I was playing at he was about 5 years old. Stayed in the pool for over two hrs. He’s now 23 but I doubt he remembers that. My 9-year-old daughter goes on jobs with me sometimes as well.”

Fuzz also left some advice for young expectant fathers:

“Spend as much time with your child as much as possible. They aren’t going to remember the toys you bought or money you spent or didn’t spend on them but they will remember the times you taught them to ride a bike or going to the beach.”

He further explained.

“Take them on adventures and always answer their questions. When a child asks a question, they are trying to learn. Don’t tell them ‘shut up, you annoying me.’ “

“Oh and hold on to their feet when changing the diaper or you’re gonna have a big mess,” he added.

Happy Father’s Day Fuzz!