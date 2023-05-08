DJ Akademiks Says NBA YoungBoy Diss Is Because Of Low Album Sales

DJ Akademiks and his “day one homie” YoungBoy Never Broke Again are feuding. Top offload several tweets from his burner Twitter account on Monday aimed at the podcaster, Lil Durk, and India Royale.

While Durkio and his girlfriend India Royale have ignored the tweets, DJ Akademiks decided not to let them slide. NBA YoungBoy was quite direct and appeared to be in full attack mode as he unleashed a series of jabs tagging Lil Dirk and calling him a “b**ch” and calling Royale names like “nasty” and “h*e.”

“And @Akademiks you a pure Fat h*e who mouth gone be the reason you from now on (‘invalid’) #RichestOpp,” YoungBoy tweeted while sharing a photo of the cover art of his project “Richest Opp” showing him in his driveway getting a haircut while his securities and wife with their two children looks on. He also made sure to park his white Rolls-Royce Cullinan and his McLaren supercar in the backdrop.

There were some reports that Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy squash their beef, which was initially made public by Akademiks. It was believable since AK seemingly has a straight line to the Baton Rouge rapper. Now both Durk and YB have dismissed the rumors of them ending their beef, with the Chicago rapper acting confused when asked by a photographer over the weekend about it.

YoungBoy, who is on house arrest in Utah, decides to use social media to let his fans know that they’re still mortal enemies, and now he is adding DJ Akademiks to his growing list of enemies. AK responded on Twitter, suggesting that YB album sales are low, and that’s why he is flexing his Twitter fingers.

“Lol I never thought I see the day my homie diss me cuz his sales low,” Akademiks wrote. “This rap game is the devil lol. Youngboy I forgive u man. We can get them sales up otherwise …… lol. But ok. Capitol Records I blame u for this.. y’all pressuring YB to get some sales he doing anything [sad face emojis]. Get my boy off house arrest tho. YB the last rapper I thought would ever do some sh** for sales. But damn. Go buy his album it drops Friday…. He’s tryna outsell Lil Durk. I still love him tho. Buy his project.”