Disturbance 70 per cent likely to become a cyclone in 5 days Loop Barbados

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands has become better organised this morning.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) says satellite data indicate additional development is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next few days as the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 miles per hour across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea.

The NHC says interests in the Windward Islands should closely monitor the progress of this system as heavy rainfall and gusty winds could affect these islands beginning on Wednesday.

The tropical disturbance has a 40 per cent (medium) chance of formation in 48 hours and a 70 per cent (high) chance of formation in five days.