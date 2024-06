The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) informing members of the public that the operations of the District ‘C’ Police Station, from Boarded Hall, St George have now returned to its original site at Station Hill, St Philip.

The public is also advised that the telephone numbers remain the same, and they are: 416-8200, 416-8201 or 416-8204.

TBPS thanked the public for their understanding and patience, during the process of refurbishment.