Disruption expected as BWA seeks to relocate a main on Constitution Rd | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) says it will be relocating a six-inch main at Constitution Road, Bridgetown, opposite Queen’s Park, on Sunday, May 15, between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.

“As a result, residents and businesses located between the Mencea Cox roundabout and St Michael’s Row, including John Beckles Drive, Ellis Road, Nursery Drive, Constitution Road, Ministry of Education Complex and surrounding areas, may suffer low pressure or a water outage during this time,” says the BWA.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

The BWA apologises for any inconvenience this work in Constitution Road, Bridgetown may cause.