Police from District C Station are currently investigating the unnatural death of a 58-year-old man at Cheshire, St John.

He has been identified as Hendy Leroy Greaves of the same address.

Around 7:50 pm on Thursday, September 7, lawmen received a report about an altercation with two men. It resulted in the now deceased receiving injuries about his body, and he died at the scene.

According to police, another man is assisting with investigations.