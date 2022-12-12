Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in The Bahamas after apparent charges filed in US

Black Immigrant Daily News

Disgraced crypto king and FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested by authorities in the Bahamas after apparent charges were filed in the US.

The Office of Attorney General in the Bahamas said on Monday night that Bankman-Fried was detained following criminal charges filed by the US Justice Department and the office is expected to aid his extradition.

The shaggy-haired former billionaire witnessed his empire collapse when his FTX exchange had a massive run on assets and imploded.

“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law,” Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis said.

SOURCE: NY Post

