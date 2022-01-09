Discussions on to reuse schools as COVID facilities in Omicron surge | Loop Barbados

Facilities that were handed back over to the Ministry of Education by the Ministry of Health as they are no longer being used as isolation centres for COVID-positive patients, may become necessary to health officials once more if the predicted Omicron spike occurs.

Speaking to the media during a ZOOM meeting on Friday, January 7, Head of Home Isolation and Vice-president of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners (BAMP, Dr Adanna Grandison said:

“It is an active discussion that we are having at this point in time and I’m very much sure that the Ministry of Health if we should get to that point where we have very significantly increased numbers that the Ministry of Health will definitely come back and make the public aware of this decision.”

And she stressed that the decision will not just be looked at from a health point of view because the educational needs of the island’s young citizens are at stake too.

“Certainly there are implications on both ends. Yes, we want to keep the country safe. We want to keep children safe. But we have to weigh that very delicately and we also have to take into consideration the various stakeholders because children also need to meet their developmental requirements and educational goals,” she said.

She reiterated that the “sensitive” discussion is ongoing at this time and she assured that at a necessary time the Ministry of Health will come back and make an announcement.

Loop understands that in addition to some of the schools previously utilised like the Daryll Jordan Secondary School that once was an insolation centre, now back in rotation for elections, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) is actively reaching out to other organisations to try to secure more sites that could possibly act as isolation centres as well. The government isolation centres are considered an extension of the QEH.

The University of the West Indies modelling forecast that in the worst-case scenario, due to Omicron, Barbados’ daily new cases tally could rise to 3,500 at its peak.