Discussions held with Arawak Cement Plant | Loop Barbados

Monday afternoon after completing the nomination processes, three members of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) went to the Arawak Cement Plant to try to get some swift relief for residents.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley accompanied by the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) candidate for St Lucy Peter Phillips and General Secretary of the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU), Toni Moore, visited residents in the areas surrounding the Arawak Cement Plant and held discussions with the management of the plant.

According to the press release, prime minister Mottley indicated that the last time a comprehensive study was done on the environmental conditions at the plant was in 2007 and that was completed and submitted in 2009. “Regrettably, it does not appear that the contents of that study were ever fully shared with the residents.”

With Checker Hall residents voicing complaints over the last month and weeks, they say that they are seeing things getting worse.

And the statement cemented their concerns.

“While it was clear that the company had been making an attempt to improve the situation with the transition to the use of filter bags in 2018 that were to have a useful life of five years, the problems recurred in less than three years

“The plans to procure new filter bags have been affected by the disruptions in the global supply chain. The orders made in August last year only arrived late December. The difficulty now is that the specialized labour needed to install these filter bags is not due to arrive until the end of January. In addition, management at the plant indicated that they would also be installing a specialized environmental monitoring system to allow for continuous monitoring of the dust and all gases emanating from the plant.”

Bring solution as soon as possible, no dallying

However, with the filter bags on island, prime minister Mottley is making a case for a sooner intervention.

Prime Minister Mottley indicated that they should seek to bring forward the time for the persons arriving to install the bags, if possible, before the February 1 schedule.

She also committed to commissioning a further independent study to confirm that they were no harmful consequences arising from the operations at St Lucy. This, she said, was essential for the peace of mind of the residents, workers and management of Arawak.

A previously planned meeting is also set to take place, which should address these matters and the other concerns of the residents, including the urgent need for continuous watering and cleaning of the surrounding areas, the repairs needed to the roof of the jetty to mitigate the dust and a mechanism for continuous communication with residents.

Phillips, the Barbados Labour Party candidate for St Lucy and former sitting MP for the constituency was to meet with the management of the plant and the representatives of the residents on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.