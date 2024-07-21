Director of Finance at Foster and Ince Cruise Services passes

Director of Finance Foster and Ince Cruise Services Clare Carolina King has passed away.

King, formerly of Cane Vale Christ Church, was also a member of Hash House Harriers running group.

She entered into rest on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

King was the wife of Pedro King, mother of Lesh and Stefan King, and grandmother of Giovanni King, Harper and Jordyn Grant.

She was also the sister of Russell (deceased), Leon (deceased), and Michael Sammy, and aunt of Raphael, Rejeanne, Justin, Sean, and Anna-Lisa.

She leaves to mourn relatives Olwen Cumberbatch, Doreen Brewster, Heather Rollock, Delisle Brewster, Denny Brewster, Jefferson Brewster, Hussein Brewster, Steven Cumberbatch, Gemma Moore, and many others.

She will be missed dearly by close friends Jane and Arno Wong-Shing, Sheila Carter-Blackett, Valerie Edwards, Dave and Rose Watson, Leila Innis, Diane Dias, Betty West, Denise Mendes, Troy and Verna Forde, Cheryl and O’neal Payne, Marquita Sugrim and the Sugrim family, Anita Marshall, Roger Williams, the John family, the late Janice Robert, and Harriette Giles.

A celebration service to celebrate the life of Clare Carolina King, takes place at The Chapel of Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, The Ridge, Christ Church, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 10am.

A private cremation will take place at a later date.

Persons are invited to join family and friends via live stream at www.clydebfuneralhome.com.