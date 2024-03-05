Direct flights to Africa from Barbados would be ‘a win-win’ Loop Barbados

Barbados could increase tourism numbers with a direct connection between the continent of Africa and the island, and even open more doors for small, medium and established local businesses as trade would be facilitated with such a flight as well.

Hammering this point home in parliament in the Lower House as the Annual Estimates 2024-2025 discussions continue, was the minister responsible for Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding Edghill.

His ministry is seeking to attain some $21.5 million dollars for the next financial year.

we believe it is also central to what we are building out in Barbados, a hub

On the note of how much work, time and effort is going into getting a direct flight to Africa, the Minister stressed that this flight is as much crucial to tourism as it is for trade, foreign exchange and the Bajan business owners who want to gain access to new and larger markets.

“It would also create an opportunity if we can get an airline or airlines out of Africa, for connectivity onwards. For example, connectivity onto the United States or the UK [United Kingdom], and it would certainly reduce the travel time associated if, for example, any member of this Chamber or any member of the public would wish to go to Africa, they would have to go up to the United Kingdom, which is approximately eight hours, and then they would have to go down if they’re going to Accra, if they’re going to Botswana, if they’re going to South Africa, and you can well imagine, depending on the point, you can probably move from six hours maybe to 10 hours out of London.

“So we believe it is also central to what we are building out in Barbados, a hub, not only a hub for the Eastern Caribbean, but a hub for the African continent into Barbados,” said Gooding-Edghill.

The Minister said that the benefits are there for local tourism, yes, but also regional tourism. “We are, and we firmly believe that there are points in Africa that could redound to our benefit, not only for long stay visitors, but also for the cruise passengers… I had discussions recently where I also indicated to cruise lines executives the opportunity where we can drive business from the African continent. It will be a very good and noble idea for visitors and of course residents who live in Africa to come to Barbados take a stay, of course, and then cruise the Caribbean and give them the opportunity to experience it.”

Then on the side of commerce, he added, “It also is a wonderful opportunity for us to drive cargo, trade, from Africa to Barbados. So if we can have the passenger and passenger load factor at a very good rate, and on top of that, if we can have the belly, as they refer to it, of the aircraft with cargo, it’s going both ways, I believe it would be a win-win situation for Barbados.”

To date, Barbados has seen the arrival of direct flights from Ghana, Nigeria and most recently Senegal bringing officials on official visits. However, in August 2022, business persons from parts of West Africa flew direct on Ethiopian Airlines to Barbados. Travellers came from Guinea, Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania for the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022 (ACTIF 2022) held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (LESC) from September 1 to September 3, 2022.