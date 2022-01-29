Dining at fast food restaurants to resume | Loop Barbados

Dining at fast-food restaurants will resume next week.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, in his first address to the nation, announced a change to the current COVID-19 Directive which expires January 31.

“In relation to the COVID Directive, the sole change will be the resumption of in-house dining in restaurants providing that all infection, prevention and controls are in place. The current directive expires on Monday and the new COVID Directive will be for two weeks,” Gooding-Edghill stated.

During his brief remarks, Gooding-Edghill lauded his predecessor, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic for being at the helm during the pandemic. He also commended healthcare professionals for successfully managing the alpha, delta and now, omicron waves.

Gooding-Edghill detailed that the Ministry of Health was focused on expanding the Best Dos Santos laboratory and noted that emphasis will be paid to managing institutional and home isolation and quarantine. He urged Barbadians to follow the universal COVID measures.

The new Health Minister assured the public that he will be engaged and committed.

“I also assure the nation that as Minister of Health and Wellness, I will also continue the ministry’s agenda for non-COVID health care such as mental health reform, non-communicable diseases, climate change, enhancing primary healthcare delivery, environmental health and vector control, promoting a good working environment, promoting policies and programmes to support the healthy lifestyles in all sectors of our community and improving operations at the polyclinics, Psychiatric, Geriatric and Queen Elizabeth Hospitals. We have already demonstrated our clear resolve to see this pandemic through.

“It is an undoubted honour to be given this ministerial responsibility for Health and Wellness.”