Digicel loves Crop Over, on board as 2023 Opening Gala title sponsor Loop Barbados

Barbados’ bigger, better network is throwing its support behind the sweetest summer festival in a significant and meaningful way, sponsoring the launch of Crop Over.

Speaking to why even in this economic climate and post-COVID, Digicel Barbados is making this kind of commitment to festival and by extension to the country, CEO Natalie Abrahams told persons gathered at the media launch:

“Supporting national events, such as the Crop Over Opening Gala, holds a special place in our hearts because it allows us to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to the community that supports us and the one we proudly call home…

“Digicel is wholeheartedly supporting the Festival, specifically the Crop Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes. Our commitment to this event goes beyond mere corporate involvement; it is deeply rooted in our belief in the power of nationhood, love, unity, and the transformative impact of national festivals.”

Having been welcomed to Barbados for almost two decades now, interwoven into the business, social and entertainment communities, Abrahams said that the company’s support in 2023 goes beyond the Digicel Crop Over Opening Gala and extends to the whole festival in various ways.

More than a cog in the company’s social responsibility portfolio, “it is a testament to our gratitude for the unwavering support we receive from our community. The love and loyalty our customers show us every day inspire us to give back, to uplift, and to celebrate together. By actively participating in events like the Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes, we strengthen our bond with the people who have embraced us as an essential part of their lives and the people who have supported us for the past 19 years of our business. We stand side by side with them, not just as a service provider, but as a trusted partner in their journey,” stated Abrahams.

The rain could not dampen the vibes as the Western car park at the Digicel Headquarters in Warrens came alive with dance and sweet calypso and soca to fittingly launch the launch of Crop Over. In the audience were numerous members of Digicel’s staff as well as officials from the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) including CCO Andrea Wells.

The Digicel Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Cane and Vintage Calypso Tent will be under the sweet theme ‘Sugar Reimagined’ on Saturday, July 1 at the historic Hayman’s Sugar Factory, St Peter.

At Digicel, we firmly believe in the philosophy of “Love Crop Over.” This theme embodies the essence of our support for the festival and reflects our dedication to fostering a sense of unity, joy, and celebration within our community