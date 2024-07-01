Digicel gives customers 10 free minutes

Digicel Barbados Limited is giving customers 10 minutes at no cost to contact their loved ones.

The service provider made the announcement via text, after 12:00pm, today, Monday, July 1, 2024:

“We are giving you 10 minutes at no cost to contact loved ones,” Digicel stated.

Persons are encouraged to dial #246 and press 7 to redeem the free call-time for the next 24 hours.

“Dial *246# and press 7 to redeem now! Offer valid today only, plan expires in 24 hours,” Digicel urged.

The free call-time is expected to assist customers during the passage of Hurricane Beryl.