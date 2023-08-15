Digicel gifts back-to-school supplies to kids in The Pine Loop Barbados

Kids enrolled in the National Summer Camp Programme at Golden Rock Community Centre are all ready for the new school year in terms of stationery.

Like Santa with his sleigh, but in the hot month of August, Digicel Barbados dropped in at the Pine, St Michael centre bearing gifts and to spread cheer.

Twenty-seven kids, ages four to 15, were presented branded backpacks, pencil cases, lunch bags and more.

Over 100 children in communities across Barbados will benefit from Digicel’s Back-To-School Campaign which runs until September 30 says Head of Marketing Ashley Dyall.

Dyall expressed that the telecommunications company, sought to bring to some financial relief to parents.

“We’re trying to help the parents going back into school so they don’t have to necessarily purchase these items. We also have prizes giving away. You can activate plans, you can win a laptop, [and] a tablet. We have that going on for the rest of the month as well. We just want to start with the community that we serve,” the Head of Marketing told Loop News.

Dyall stressed that Digicel remains invested in the community, sports and youth development. Digicel is painting ten road tennis courts in several communities and also sponsoring the upcoming Barbados Road Tennis Open which kicks off on August 20,