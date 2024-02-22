Digicel following due process with regulator on Olive Lodge cell site Loop Barbados

Digicel Barbados is following due process as it relates to the mobile cell site now situated at Olive Lodge in the parish of St James.

Issuing a statement after meetings and talks over the past two days, Digicel Barbados CEO Natalie Abrahams has said:

“We are aware of the concerns raised and having initiated communications with all parties involved, including the residents and the regulatory authority [Ministry of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology (MIST)]. We are currently awaiting the regulator’s conclusions.”

Made aware of the concerns this week within the last 72 hours, Digicel Barbados has already began to take action to mitigate the impact of the mobile cell site, namely to address the noise and air pollution complaints. Residents in the vicinity were recorded in another section of the media airing their concerns about the generator which ran 24/7.

“We have been transparent in our communication, and in the interim, we have successfully managed to implement solutions to the immediate concerns of the residents.”

At this time, Abrahams asserted, “We firmly believe that we have adhered to all necessary processes and guidelines. Digicel respects the regulatory process and anticipates an amicable and speedy outcome in line with the regulator’s guidance.

“Our doors are always open for dialogue and we are committed to resolving any concerns in a fair and equitable manner.”