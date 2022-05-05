Digicel cops Ookla Speedtest award for fastest network in Caribbean | Loop Barbados

There’s cause for celebration across the region with the Speedtest award from Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, confirming that Digicel mobile customers benefit from the fastest network in the Caribbean.

The announcement was made today, Thursday, May 5.

“That’s good news since the Digital Operator promises customers the best network and is constantly investing in it to ensure it delivers the best experience,” according to a release from Digicel.

The release continued: “Markets with the fastest mobile network speeds clocked in an impressive average download speed of 37.63 Mbps and average upload speed of 10.53 Mbps in testing data for the period from July to December 2021. Ookla’s Speedtest award is proof positive that when it comes to speed, the Digicel network leaves competitor networks in the dust.”

Commenting on the award, Digicel Group CEO, Oliver Coughlan, said: “This award for the fastest network in the Caribbean is special to us for two reasons. First, it gives our customers the confidence that they have made the right choice of communications provider and that we take our promise to provide them with the best network so they can live their digital lives to the fullest extremely seriously.

“And second, it’s a testament to the constant hard work, focus and effort put in round the clock by our fantastic teams across the region who always want to delight our customers and go the extra mile for them.

“I would like to thank our customers for making it Digicel and our teams for making Digicel what it is.”