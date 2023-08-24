Digicel Business Talks: Navigating the Cybernetic Jungle Loop Barbados

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if your company could truly tap into speed and convenience?

Think of a world where teams are interconnected but scalable with the flexibility to change structure as needed.

Think of how instantly communications can take place over various platforms.

This Tech Thursday, August 24, 2023, it’s the first episode of Digicel Business Talks with Bryan Kane*, Digicel’s Innovation and Strategy Director – Group B2B. This week’s topic is – What is the “Hyper Connected Company” and how does it differ from a traditional company?

Kane is going to help us navigate through today’s corporate wilderness and shed light on the hyper-connected company in this episode.

Watch the video now! Click here to view full video https://bit.ly/3qHTpAO

Who is Bryan Kane?

Bryan Kane is the Innovation and and Strategy Director for Digicel Group.

In his current role, he focuses on implementing innovative and transformational Internet of Things (IoT), Cybersecurity and Cloud technologies to build and enable new Government and Enterprise services.

During his 12 years at Digicel, he has also had the responsibility for B2B, Carrier Services and Market Operations and also specialises in Digicel Transformation and Data Management.

Previously, his work at AT&T/NCR Global data networks was focused on streamlining the operations of the Data Centres, Banking and Financial, Retail and Data Analytics Systems.

Kane strongly believes in the implementation of data driven strategies and the use of power of machine learning and AI streamlined organisations for the benefit of all global users.

