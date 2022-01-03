Diesel drops by 6 cents, gas sits at $3.99 | Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Drivers of diesel vehicles will be paying less effective Monday, January 3.

The price of gasoline remains unchanged at $3.99. Diesel will cost $3.34 a litre, and kerosene, $1.43, a reduction of six cents and 12 cents, respectively.

The adjusted price of the LPG 100-lb cylinder will be $171.16. The 25-pound cylinder will retail at $47.89; the 22-pound cylinder, $42.31, and the 20-pound cylinder, $38.46.

These changes are in keeping with the retail prices of petroleum products on the international market

Source

