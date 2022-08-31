Diddy Ticks Off Bucket List After Recording With Dr. Dre In The Studio

It doesn’t matter how big of an artist you may become. Getting the opportunity to learn from mentors will always be priceless. Diddy recently got that opportunity and shared his excitement following his encounter with veteran producer Dr. Dre.

Using Instagram to show his love and appreciation for the moment yesterday, August 30, the “Coming Home” artist posted five pictures of the pair working assiduously on a project in the

“Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true. I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be. Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals,” he began.

Diddy added that while Dr. Dre reminded him of himself, he was much more focused. Something the Bad Boy mogul said he hopes to emulate. Puff also thanked God for giving him the chance to meet his hero.

The post has already been liked over 154,000 times as fans lit up the comment section with fire emojis and supportive comments like this one, “The Sky is the limit and you know that you keep on just keep on pressin on,” and another who added, “This is a dream of mine to see you two collaborate together.”

Diddy’s team described it as two music moguls coming together to collaborate for Dr. Dre’s highly anticipated upcoming album with Snoop Dogg. They also revealed that the Dogg father himself was in the studio with them. They added that it has always been a dream of Diddy to produce alongside and that the night was made even more special thanks to Dre taking the time to coach the “I’ll be Missing You” artist.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Dre’s upcoming solo album considering that his last one was over five years ago. He last gave fans music back in 2015 when he dropped Compton, which was inspired by NWA’s biopic drama Straight Outta Compton.

Since then, Dr. Dre fans have been itching to hear new music from him. Earlier this year in March, they thought that the wait might be finally over soon when Snoop shared a photo a studio photo of himself and Dre holding a vibe.

“The Chronic is bac home,” Snoop posted at that time. The pair recently showed that they remain a powerful duo following their highly rated Super Bowl Halftime Show, which was alongside Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent.

Earlier this month, Snoop Dogg also confirmed on the red carpet at the LA premiere of his new movie, Day Shift, that new music was on the way.

“We’re cooking up a little something. I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again. It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we’re doin’ something, we’re workin’ on something,” he told ET Online at that time.

Not much has been heard about the album since, but there have been some updates as he toils away in the studio. It appears the project might have quite a bit of renowned rappers featuring.

For example, just yesterday, August 30, Conway The Machine posted an Instagram photo of Dr. Dre at the mixing board and Kanye looking at his phone.