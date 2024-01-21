Did you know: Why do Bajans celebrate Errol Barrow Day on January 21? Loop Barbados

On January 21, Barbadians celebrate Errol Barrow Day, paying homage to the national hero while remembering all of his accomplishments.

He is known as “The Father of Independence” by most, but beyond knowing that moniker, what do you really know about the Right Excellent Sir Errol Walton Barrow and what he did for Barbados?

Here are 10 facts about Errol Barrow that you may or may not know, including why Barbados has a bank holiday on January 21:

1. Errol Barrow was born on January 21, 1920 and died on June 1, 1987 at 65 years old.

2. He was born to Rev. Reginald Grant Barrow and Ruth Albertha (nee’ O’Neal). He was also the brother of Dame Nita Barrow and three others, as well as the nephew of Charles Duncan O’Neal.

3. He attended both The Combermere School and Harrison College before studying abroad. He studied Law at Inns Of Court and Economics at the London School Of Economics before returning to Barbados as a lawyer in 1950.

4. Barrow served in the Royal Air Force during World War II, and eventually rose to the rank of Flying Officer.

5. He joined the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) in 1951 before forming the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) in 1955.

6. After the DLP gained power in 1961, he served as Premier of Barbados under the British rule from 1961 until 1966.

7. Barrow led the country to Independence on November 30, 1966.

8. He was Barbados’ first-ever Prime Minister. He served as the first Prime Minister of Barbados from 30 November 30, 1966, to September 8, 1976, for his first term and again from May 29, 1986, to June 1, 1987, as his second term. He died in office.

9. While in office, Barrow introduced the National Insurance, School Meals, free nursery, primary and secondary education and improved Barbados’ health care system, to name a few.

10. He was a father of three; Lesley Barrow, David O’Neal Barrow and Eric Wayne Padmore. He was a mentor for Barbados’ current prime minister Mia Amor Mottley.

Happy Errol Barrow Day!