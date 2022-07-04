Did you know these facts about Dame Billie Miller? | Loop Barbados

Dame Billie Miller, a former Deputy Prime Minister of Barbados, on Sunday received the Order of CARICOM award for her outstanding career in politics.

Dame Billie had a successful career as an attorney — she was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 1968 and to the Barbados Bar in 1969 — before entering representational politics.She was the only woman practising law at the private Bar at the time she was called in 1969.Dame Billie wanted to be a social scientist but her father thought law would be a better profession for her. Billie Miller’s father, the late Frederick Edward Miller, was a parliamentarian, who held the ministerial portfolios of health and social services from 1956 to 1961.Her mother, Mildred Miriam (n?e Lashley), was a nurse.Dame Billie’s recreational activities include reading, interior design and Ikebana (the Japanese art of flower arranging).She was invited by the late Prime Minister Tom Adams to enter elective politics in 1976, which she said was the last thing on her mind.

Dame Billie was elected MP for the City of Bridgetown seven times starting in 1976.She participated in elective politics for 31 years.She served as minister of education from 1981 – 1986.Dame Billie was Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate from 1986 – 1991.She was Deputy Leader of the Opposition from 1993 – 1994.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and International Business/Leader of the House of Assembly from 1994 – 2003.Minister of Tourism and International Transport from 1995 – 1999.She was Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade from 2003 – 2008.Dame Billie retired from elective politics in 2008.

She was awarded the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Medal in 1977.Appointed Grand Officer of the National Order of Benin on 23 June 2000, for her contribution to the negotiations that led to the new Partnership Agreement between Europe and the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States.Dame Billie is also the recipient of the Barbados Centennial Award 2000, when she was conferred the highest honour in Barbados. She was also made a Dame of St Andrew (DA) of the Order of Barbados in 2003.