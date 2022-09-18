Did you know: How and how much are Bajan athletes paid? Loop Barbados

For every medal depending on the games under the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA), Barbadian athletes can get upwards of $1,000.

Sharing the details about the pay scale most recently, was the President of the BOA Sandra Osborne.

Osborne explained the Medal Incentive Programme, which was created to reward podium finishes at games in which Barbados participates under the BOA. Stating that the payouts are done based on a sliding scale and the money won.

“The incentive is cash, except in the case of Youth Games, where the incentive is in the form of a training grant.

“An Olympic medalist will earn $100,000 for gold, $75,000 for silver, and $50,000 for bronze.

“A PanAmerican Games medalist will earn $45,000 for gold, $30,000 for silver, and $20,000 for bronze.

“A Commonwealth Games medalist is paid for $30,000 for gold, $20,000 for silver and $15,000 for bronze.

The incentives for the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games range from $15,000 to $5,000.”

Bajan athletes who participate in Beach Games earn between $3,000 to $1,000, while Youth Games pay out a similar amount to training grants.