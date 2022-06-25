Dickon Mitchell sworn in as new Prime Minister of Grenada | Loop Barbados

Dickon Amiss Thomas Mitchell has been sworn in as prime minister of the tri-island state of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Mitchell, 44, was sworn in as the ninth prime minister by Governor-General Dame Cecile La Grenade during a ceremony at the Grenada Trade Center this afternoon.

He described the election victory as surreal and nothing short of a miracle.

Mitchell, who is an attorney at law by profession, said the citizens of Grenada have shown that even when larger countries falter, Grenada’s democracy is strong, alive and rests with the people.

He said one of the main issues he will seek to address as prime minister is Grenada’s electoral process which he said needs to be strengthened and is in dire need of reform.

The prime minister said the electoral process must function to serve the people and encourage citizens to vote rather than discourage them.

As it relates to government service in all aspects, PM Mitchell said the country needs to be run based on merit, hard work, as well as the desire and willingness to overcome and find solutions to challenges that face the country.

He stated that Grenada will not move forward or prosper as a people on the sole basis of job selection, promotion, award of a contract on party loyalty and personal loyalty.

Prime Minister Mitchell said that under his leadership he intends to break the vicious cycle of nepotism.

Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade and Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell

He had the following message for all Grenadians who have prior to this shied away from public service and shied away from serving on boards of statutory bodies and government entities:

“The door is open… you are welcome. If you believe in serving your country…if you have the skills and talent the people of Grenada need you.

“We need fresh new faces with innovative ideas driven by the common desire to make our country a better place.”

The prime minister also congratulated Dr Keith Mitchell and his team which will form the Opposition and said he looks forward in the House of Parliament to working with the Opposition to pass the necessary legislation.

He added that the next task will be the appointment of a new Cabinet.