Diabetes awareness for 2022 returns to face-to-face post-pandemic Loop Barbados

The Diabetes and Hypertension Association of Barbados is back raising awareness in-person and outside.

First Vice President of the Association Tyrone Lowe chatted with Loop News this week ahead of the week of activities planned to get diabetics and pre-diabetics more educated while getting more allies and supporters in the community.

The theme for World Diabetes Day, November 14, for 22 is “Education to Protect Tomorrow”.

Here is the schedule of activities planned by the Diabetes and Hypertension Association of Barbados:

Church Service for World Diabetes Day

Sunday, November 13, 2022

9:00am-11:00am

James Street Methodist Church … Stream here – https://www.youtube.com/c/JamesStreetMethodistChurch/videos

5K Walk & Run

Sunday, November 13, 2022

3:30pm-6:00pm

YMPC Grounds – Beckles Road

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScgYiSE8dzVQ8CgEAIXRIcs3M0FiTQ3DCPdgFEwh3vVBceJyw/viewform?usp=sf_link

Exercise session with Spinny after the Walk

Walk for Diabetes

World Diabetes Day – 2022 John Grace Memorial Lecture

Monday, November 14, 2022

7:00pm-9:00am

LESC – Two Mile Hill

World Diabetes Day John Grace Memorial lecture

SEAS THE DAY!

Friday, November 18, 2022

10:00am-10:00pm

LESC – Two Mile Hill