Diabetes awareness for 2022 returns to face-to-face post-pandemic Loop Barbados

The Diabetes and Hypertension Association of Barbados is back raising awareness in-person and outside.
First Vice President of the Association Tyrone Lowe chatted with Loop News this week ahead of the week of activities planned to get diabetics and pre-diabetics more educated while getting more allies and supporters in the community.
The theme for World Diabetes Day, November 14, for 22 is “Education to Protect Tomorrow”.
Here is the schedule of activities planned by the Diabetes and Hypertension Association of Barbados:
Church Service for World Diabetes Day
Sunday, November 13, 2022
9:00am-11:00am
James Street Methodist Church … Stream here – https://www.youtube.com/c/JamesStreetMethodistChurch/videos
5K Walk & Run
Sunday, November 13, 2022
3:30pm-6:00pm
YMPC Grounds – Beckles Road
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScgYiSE8dzVQ8CgEAIXRIcs3M0FiTQ3DCPdgFEwh3vVBceJyw/viewform?usp=sf_link
Exercise session with Spinny after the Walk
World Diabetes Day – 2022 John Grace Memorial Lecture
Monday, November 14, 2022
7:00pm-9:00am
LESC – Two Mile Hill
SEAS THE DAY!
Friday, November 18, 2022
10:00am-10:00pm
LESC – Two Mile Hill