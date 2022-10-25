Dexter James appointed new CEO at Medical Complex in St Lucia Loop Barbados

Dr William Dexter James is the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Millennium Heights Medical Complex (MHMC) in St Lucia.

The announcement of his appointment was made by the MHMC board of directors and took effect on Monday, October 17, 2022

The MHMC is the primary healthcare institution in St Lucia comprising Owen King EU Hospital, National Mental Wellness Centre, and Turning Point Rehabilitation Centre.

Dr James is the immediate-past CEO of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados.

The formative years of Dr James’ career were in a senior management role in the field of commercial and development banking until his subsequent move into the health sector in 1995. Over the past 25 years, Dr James has been at the forefront of public sector management and transformation, leading health reforms and health systems development as a policymaker and practitioner in the Caribbean. He has held several Chief Executive positions in the public health systems, including Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, and Anguilla, as well as in Barbados. His most recent appointment was with the Commonwealth of Dominica, during which time he provided technical support to the interim board in establishing the Dominica Hospital Authority and was subsequently appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer of the Dominica Hospital Authority in January 2021.

Dr James has provided advisory support on regional governments’ public health policies and reforms. In that regard, he has been engaged as an expert and technical resource by regional agencies such as PAHO/WHO and international organizations such as Accreditation Canada International.

The new CEO is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) / Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) of Nova Scotia and a Chartered Accountant (CA) of Trinidad and Tobago; he also holds an MBA in Health Services Management. Dr James obtained his doctorate from Bangor University, Bangor Business School, Wales (U.K.) in Public Health Organization and Management, with emphasis on public sector organization, management, and transformation.

In May 2018, he was appointed as “Professor of Practice” in Public Policy and Healthcare Administration by the University of the West Indies (UWI), Faculty of Medical Sciences, Cave Hill, in recognition of his leadership role in health reforms and sterling contribution to healthcare practice in the region.

Dr James specialises in public health reforms, performance management, corporate governance, and healthcare innovation. He has presented research papers at regional and international conferences on many subject areas, such as health sector reform, healthcare financing and innovation.

He is the recipient of an international award from the Emerald Group Publishing Limited for Outstanding Doctoral Research in the Management and Governance category.

Joanna Raynold Arthurton, the chairperson of the MHMC board of directors, extends a warm welcome to Dr James. She informed that at this juncture, the Board is seeking to re-strategize and assess the current needs of MHMC to identify gaps and determine the priorities.

She informed that the Board sees this as a necessary step in developing a way forward for the institution.

Dr James will therefore play an integral role in making these determinations and establishing a new vision for the institution. He is expected to apply his wealth of knowledge and expertise in areas such as hospital administration, policy planning and analysis, health sector reform, financial management, strategic management, and organizational change to help position MHMC as a healthcare provider of choice in the Caribbean.