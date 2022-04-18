Dexta Daps plans to flatten Vent event at Bushy Park | Loop Barbados

Dexta Daps is in Barbados for Vent and he promises it will be “fire”.

Patrons in the General, VIP and VVIP sections at Bushy Park can expect him to put on a stellar performance.

Telling Loop Entertainment that he has not been to Barbados for a long time, he plans to “burn it down” today, Easter Monday.

The last time the Jamaican dancehall artist performed in Barbados was 2019. Since then he has dropped one of his biggest tracks to date – WiFi – and many fans can’t wait to hear it live.

Also on island already for the show is Teejay. They both arrived on Easter Sunday. Shal Marshall and Problem Child are on the card as well.