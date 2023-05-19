Dexta Daps and Alaine Creates Magic In “See It Yah” Video

Dexta Daps and Alaine have been teasing their new collaboration, “See It Yah,” for the past week, but fans weren’t ready for the magic they created when the single and music video made its debut on Friday.

The soulful single was produced by A Jus Di Vybz Music and was released on May 19. The two dancehall singers get close in the opening scene of the Quan Nelson-directed cut. The duo then sat on rocks beneath a waterfall, showcasing their vocals with a breathtaking view behind them.

“Just like waves to the shore like magnet our souls collide/ Now this stands between us no secrets just you and I,” Daps sings while Alaine chimes in, “Intimacy not too messy for all your eyes/Let’s make history loving each other as time goes by/ See it ya see it yah/ What others are searching for we got.”

Dexta Daps and Alaine previously collaborated on the single “Be Good” in 2017, a track produced by Biggy Music.

In the meantime, dancehall fans are praising Daps and Alaine for their new effort with some of their musical comrades like Romain Virgo, Stone Bwoy, and Tarrus Riley, praising them for what is shaping up to be another big collab under the Seaview Gardens native’s belt.

“This the biggest collab in dancehall this year in fact this look like a classic that will be playing for years to come, this is what true dancehall music is timeless,” one fan wrote. Another fan added, “Dexta Daps is the man of the moment every song this man on is a straight hit and his consistency is unmatched. Keep working keep grinding Dex you will be a legend.”

The song arrives two weeks after Dexta Daps linked up with three of the biggest legends in dancehall, Dave Kelly, Bounty Killer, and Baby Cham, on their collaboration “Slow Motion.” Dancehall baddie Jada Kingdom stars in the music video. Both Killer and Cham praised Dexta Daps for his performance on the single and helped it reach the new generation of fans.

“A lot of people might hear Dex and him do him singjay stuff them and him do things just fi mek him females them feel good, but when you in the studio and you realize the level,” Cham said about the singjay. “If you listen ‘Slow Motion’ and listen the range weh him have and where him can go him not even tap into quarter of him true talent as yet. I am speaking from a fan point of view and not just a artist.”

“We said that Dexta is a young act that came and make it his point of duty to tend to the ladies extensively, expensively,” Killer lamented at the press event for the song’s launch in Kingston. “So we decided we want him to hook the ladies, do the hook Dexta hook them. So when ‘Slow Motion’ came up we said we want a young act to sing the hook and who can do it better than Dexta? So we send for the ladies man and we drop the ladies bam.”