Destruction not out the question: 733 scripts in government’s hands Loop Barbados

The METVT/IDB Core Computer Instrument surveys completed by 733 underaged students are in the possession of the government of Barbados.

Education Minister Kay McConney is now giving parents and guardians the assurance that the scripts have been retrieved and are safe.

She said:

“I have been advised that all instruments that were completed by students has [sic] now been collected and is [sic] stored safely in a vault on the premises controlled by government.”

Asked if the scripts can be destroyed instead of placed in safekeeping in accordance with the requests of parents whose children were subjected to the “pre-test” because names were included, the minister said that that step cannot be taken without consultation with different parties including legal counsel.

“The reason why we have securely kept them is because we have asked advice as to what is the appropriate way for us to destroy these instruments.

“That [destruction as the ultimate goal] is what I would like to see, however, we have to take advice as to what is the best way to go about it.”

She said the advice is being sought from various personnel including legal.