Destra gives a nod to Barbados talent, Baje to the World, Kyrique Loop Barbados

Trinidad’s songbird and Queen of Bacchanal Destra Garcia is giving Barbados kudos for creating the Baje to the World initiative to showcase the wealth of talent on the island.

Appearing at the Finals at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium on Sunday, May 14, in a backstage interview with another section of the media, she congratulated the Season 3 winner Kyrique Alleyne and said that he could easily be shaped into a powerhouse in the industry – like herself.

Destra said that she finds Barbados has a pool of talent on its shores.

“I think you guys are doing a great job with this Baje to the World. You should not stop it, and I think more people should come on board, more local entertainers should come on board.”

She applaud veterans and younger calypsonians who stepped up to the plate to help with stage presence, performance tips, how to handle the mic, diction and more. She said, it was “amazing”.

Destra confessed she was truly wowed and surprised by the showmanship of the Season 3 winner.

“I like the fact that he took that challenge and he went with it.

“He’s really good in terms of energy, in terms if vocals. He just needs a lil bit more practice and a lil more guidance and I think by next year when you see him again, he will be just like me.”

Part of his prize is to tour with Destra and he receives a production deal as well.

Baje to the World is a production of the Community Development Department in the Ministry of Sports, Youth and Community Empowerment.