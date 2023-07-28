Despicable! Longer hours for the public restrooms in River van stand Loop Barbados

Some of the vendors in the River Van Stand are appealing to the powers that be to extend and amend the hours of operations for the public restroom facilities that serve them and the traveling public.

Gramps or De Old Man as he is called said that no one wants to open their kiosks when Monday rolls around especially because of the stifling stench.

He told Loop News:

“People down here working till six or seven o’clock and it [the restrooms] don’t open on weekends, so men ain’t got nowhere to pass water or ease their bowels, nattin!

“Passengers does get out of vans and piss all between the canteens and all kind of thing because the bathrooms shut.”

He said, he cannot understand how people are still vending and the bathrooms close at 2pm Monday to Friday and remain closed Saturday and Sunday.

“That toilet is the worse situation down in here right now. It does be clean and good, doan get it tie up, but them shutting at 2pm, which I don’t think is right.”

The vendor said that operators have to invest in Jeyes fluid and other cleaning supplies to help clean the air, sanitise the surroundings and kill the odors they are met with on mornings. “It does cruel, cruel, especially pon a Monday. During the week it don’t be so bad, but Monday after everybody… you gotta do so much cleaning.”

A food vendor echoed Gramps’ sentiments off the record. She said she agrees the bathrooms could open later on weekdays and at least on Saturdays, if not Sundays.

In response though, speaking to Loop News anonymously, one cleaning attendant clarified that the facility closes at 2pm for cleaning and then closes at 3pm. He also contended that the passengers and vendors have the option of going up into the Terminal and using the restrooms in the Terminal buildings which he believes remain open up to 10pm or 11pm.