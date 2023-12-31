Deputy Prime Minister clears air surrounding cheque Loop Barbados

Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw is seeking to put to bed speculations surrounding a cheque valued at BBD $7,500 which was stolen from her constituency office recently in a burglary.

The Member of Parliament for St Michael South East said in a media release that she was alerted that “a sniff test” is being conducted into the cheque which was written to her and issued by a “well known firm of professionals”.

She explained that the cheque is a charitable donation towards her annual Christmas hamper and food voucher programme which she has led for serval years.

“I have been spearheading this effort for several years now, and have been assisted by several businesses and business persons over the years. This program predates my becoming a Minister of Government,” said Bradshaw.

She went on to assert that there was nothing unusual about the cheque.

“I strongly object to the insinuation of there being anything untoward about a cheque being submitted to my office and being deposited into an account from which funds are used to underwrite a charitable program that assists thousands of families and households in St Michael South East.

“The benefactor in this instance is not currently providing any product or service to the Ministry over which i preside. I am also aware that the said contributor has assisted several other charities and parliamentarians this holiday season in the coordination of their public assistance programs,” said the Deputy Prime Minister.

She added: “I would hope that we have not reached the stage in Barbados where we would wish to discourage giving. This particular contribution could have been written to my charity or in my name, as it was done. Either way, it was processed by my office and the proceeds went to the people of my constituency. I am grateful for this and I commiserate with those who find it necessary at this time to create doubt and distrust over a simple, straightforward act of kindness, towards a cause that is well known and established and which has benefited thousands of families, over the years.”