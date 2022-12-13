Deputy Mayor distances self from Mayor’s “Muslim State” comments

Black Immigrant Daily News

Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore has distanced himself from the unfortunate utterances made by Mayor Ubraj Narine regarding President Ali, with specific reference to a comment pointing to a ‘Muslim State’.

Full Statement:

While I stand in solidarity with vendors, the fact that the Mayor & City Council voted to act on a motion upon the issue at the last Statutory meeting held yesterday (12th December 2022) speaks volumes for our concern for the general welfare of every citizen utilizing the environs of Georgetown.

Yet, the comments made by Mayor Narine does not reflect my own views and that of some other Councillors. “I believe that the occasion to remove the vendors should have been a collaborative effort between the Mayor & City Council and the Ministry of Public Works”.

Having not met and without any dialogue, their arbitrary removal then opened doors for politicization of the issue and comments made thereafter. Hence, the haste may be like one brick in an ocean that carries rippling effect!

I therefore urge dialogue between the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown and the Government so that in future such occasions – would not lead to aspersions been cast.

As a Council we are prepared to work with any Religious Group, Organisation, Denominations and Central Government at large. As our motion only yesterday spoke to collaboration and dialogue and the extension of an olive branch to endorse the term of a (One Guyana) which will create local and Central Government working in collaboration to build this Nation.

