The Department Of Archives remains closed as a result of a fire that destroyed the two-storey Block D building at the Black Rock, St Michael institution last Monday night.

However, members of the public are advised that staff are available to answer any queries that they might have regarding research and other matters.

Persons can reach the Department at 535-0052, 535-0054, 535-0066, 535-0090, 535-0050, or email [email protected].

(GIS).