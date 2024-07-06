Denisha’s love for soca

There is a new artiste making waves in the soca arena, and she goes by the name of Denisha.

The young artist, in her 20’s has been singing for almost 15 years. However, she most recently took up the challenge of soca.

She previously released three songs entitled “International”(soca), “Euphoria”(Soca), and “Aunty Mia”(Social Commentary).

Speaking to Loop Entertainment in a recent interview, Denisha disclosed that last year, during her debut, people seemed eager about what they were hearing but it was very difficult to secure bookings.

“Seeing as it was my debut year, I can say people liked what they were hearing and expected more. I found it very difficult to secure bookings that year, and instead chose to focus on creating awareness as a new artist.”

This year, Denisha has one release so far entitled “Handle This”, and one more release coming this week entitled “Venting Session”.

“Handle This” and the “Venting Session” are both written by Denisha. “Handle This” was produced by Shane Clarke from Shockwave Productions on the “So n So Riddim”, and “Venting Session” was produced by King Switch.

“In terms of response, I’d say people are appreciating my contribution to this crop over season. The crowd response I received at a performance for a Sweet lime hosted by NCF was immense. I did not think people would have known the song but they sang clearly and focused attentively. Ontop of that, the constant rotation on the radio is helping tremendously with creating awareness. I think people want to see more of Denisha,” Denisha stated.

She explained, that her love for singing was disvovered at the tender age of five years old.

“I discovered my love for singing at the tender age of 5 years old when I sang “As The Deer” at my graduation from nursery school. Between the rehearsals and the final day, I realized I liked singing. Then there was something about how I felt on the stage, that sparked an indescribable feeling. I was really excited to showcase my new found talent to my mother who sat eagerly in the audience!”

“When I started school at Westbury Primary not long after graduating from nursery school, I had joined the schools choir,” Denisha further explained.

“With that group, the same feeling I had singing in nursery school returned. I enjoyed performing at various places such as assembly, supermarkets, school events, church and even funerals. Never shying away from the spotlight even though I was the youngest member.”

“From there, I switched to St Bernard’s Primary where I joined the school’s choir once again. My nickname was “singing bird” and I also developed song writing as a skill. I looked forward to performing at Nifca which would have been considered my first major competition. My performances included Christmas programs at my school and neighboring schools as well,” Denisha also disclosed.

The former Alleyne School student explained that she continued working on her craft even throughout secondary school.

“After passing for Alleyne secondary school, the same trend followed. There was the choir and then further exposure to different genres of music with the development of technology. I continued to hone my writing skills from 12-years-old until now, eventually getting into calypso and soca music.”

Inspired by Soca Queen Allison Hinds, and Imani, the young soca artist said that with the introduction of secondary school came rivalry, however that did not deter her from singing.

” I remember being inspired by Alison Hinds, and then Imani as I believed my tone was similar to hers (Imani) at the time. With the introduction to secondary education, also came rivalry. I easily went from being 1 of 4 persons who could sing in an entire school to 1 of maybe 20 or more singers. This did not deter me and I used it as motivation to get better at singing and performing.”

Denisha also took part in singing competitions, namely the Junior Soca Monarch competition, however she then decided to focus on her studies until she completed school. Since she has now completed her studies, she is therefore free to focus on music.

“I entered every singing competition at my school, and even competed for solo parts in the choir. Junior Soca monarch was also a competition I participated in. However, I have to add that all of these experiences came with challenges. My family wanted me to focus on my studies and academic achievements more than my talent. The encouragement I received for singing was minuscule to that of a fully A graded report card. Let me add that though it was frustrating, I held unto the thought that I wouldn’t stay young forever and eventually I’d be able to pursue my first love; music. So I bid my time, I was successful in satisfying my family with exemplary grades and therefore free to explore music/singing.”

Denisha also revealed that she considered entering the Pic-O-De-Crop competition this year, however due to not securing any sponsorship, she was unable to do so.

“My intentions were to enter Pic-O-De-Crop this year as I have been an active member of the House Of Soca Tent for 2 years now. However due to not securing sponsorship, I’m unable to do so this year.”

“Let me say that being an artist is not as easy as it may seem. It is extremely expensive and unfortunately due to the high cost of living, some sacrifices and tough decisions have to be made. However, if there are any other competitions which arise I would consider entering,” she added.

The artiste also professed that Crop Over bookings have been very slow so far, however, she explained that was open to performing anywhere.

“So far, I was able to perform at “Wuk Up Thursdays” being held at Savvy On The Bay on Thursdays and the Sweet Limes hosted by the NCF at Oistins Bay Gardens.”

“I’m open to performing anywhere! As one of the newest female artist in the industry, and one who does not have a huge team or connections I understand that it won’t be easy securing bookings. I’m not giving up that easily and I’m hoping promoters will try switching things up to give newer faces a chance.”

She added:

“Soca will always be a love of mine and I will continue contributing to each season even if it’s not in the form of “Singing”. However, I also plan on developing female Dancehall in the off seasons.”

Persons can listen to “Handle This” on Youtube via https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qqdpSriQy7g&pp=ygUTZGVuaXNoYSBoYW5kbGUgdGhpcw%3D%3D.

Booking information is available via https://www.instagram.com/p/C8cCjVtOAi2/?igsh=Z3MxMzl0d2Jsa2tu.