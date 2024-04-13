Dengue fever outbreak continues Loop Barbados

Dengue fever cases continue to decline but the numbers are still above the outbreak threshold.

In its most recent update, the Ministry of Health and Wellness stated that since the outbreak began in October 2023, four deaths have been recorded. It added that a number of people were referred to hospital with warning signs and some were hospitalised with severe dengue.

The predominant serotype identified has been type 2, followed by type 3.

Up to the week ending April 6, 2024, there were 2,915 clinically suspected, and 1,059 laboratory confirmed cases of dengue fever in Barbados. This compares to the same period in 2023, when there were only 158 suspected cases, and 105 confirmed cases.

The Ministry reported that the current outbreak peaked in January, this year, and continued to decline in March. Although lower than February, numbers are still above the outbreak threshold for March.

Health authorities have advised members of the public to implement measures to avoid contracting the illness, such as using repellent and wearing protective clothing; eliminating breeding sites by keeping their surroundings clean; and using protective window and door screens as well as mosquito nets, at home.

