The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Hastings/Worthing) have arrested and formally charged Demario Griffith of Maxwell Hill, Christ Church.

He has been charged for the following offence:

Murder – of Chad Roett on June 5, 2024 at Harts Gap, Christ Church.

Griffith is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court today, Wednesday, July 10, 2024.