DEM to launch community resilience program in 2024 Loop Barbados

The Department of Emergency Management (DEM) will soon be launching a resilience programme to ensure that Barbadian communities are better prepared for disasters.

Deputy Director of the DEM, Captain Robert Harewood spoke about the programme which will be launched in 2024 during a panel discussion on Weather, Climate and Disaster Risk Reduction held at Harrison College.

“Next year, we are planning to engage in a community resilience programme to really look deeper at the community profiling and what community members themselves need to be aware of to create their own family emergency plans, business plans etcetera.”

“At the end of the day, we want to have the communities as the nexus for disaster management in Barbados and then they would support the agencies that have direct responsibility at the national level but we cannot do it without the community level.”

Addressing his fellow panelists and other persons in attendance, Harewood argued that each and everyone of them is impacted by what happens in the community.

“And I want that to be abundantly clear that members of this audience, we are all members of the community, irrespect to where you sit in government, you live in a community and if the community is impacted, you yourself are impacted…”

“…so you all need to pay attention to what happens at the community level,” he added.