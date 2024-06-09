DEM to host activities to mark Hurricane Awareness Month Loop Barbados

Activities to mark Hurricane Awareness Month got under way last Saturday, June 1, with the Department of Emergency Management (DEM) hosting an Open Day at Queen’s Park, Constitution Road, St Michael.

The activities, being held under the theme “Early Warning, Early Action, Saves Lives”, will continue today, Sunday, June 9, with a service at the St Stephen’s Anglican Church, Black Rock, St Michael, beginning at 8:45am.

Other activities will include Trivia Tuesdays. Every Tuesday throughout the month, there will be a trivia competition with giveaways on the DEM’s social media platforms.

Director of the DEM, Kerry Hinds, said that throughout the Hurricane Season – June 1 to November 30 – the department will be promoting a culture of safety, preparedness, and readiness.

She underscored that “Early Warning, Early Action, Saves Lives” because it raises awareness about the hazards faced and how persons should prepare. She added that this helps to reduce personal and property losses experienced during a natural disaster.

Hinds also urged the public to “be prepared” and to look out for the vulnerable and persons with disabilities in their communities.

(SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service- BGIS)