DEM hosts Early Warning Poster Competition Loop Barbados

The Department of Emergency Management (DEM) is hosting an “Early Warning” Poster Competition, which runs from June 1 to 28.

The competition is open to primary school students in classes 3 and 4.

Interested students should submit a poster depicting the theme for the month “Early Warning, Early Action, Saves Lives” to [email protected].

Judging takes place on Friday, July 5, and prizes will be awarded to the top three winning posters.

For further information on the competition, persons can call the DEM at 438-7575.