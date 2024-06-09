DEM hosts Early Warning Poster Competition Loop Barbados

·6 min read
DEM hosts Early Warning Poster Competition
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
The competition is open to primary school students in classes 3 and 4.

Rosemary Forde

7 hrs ago

The Department of Emergency Management (DEM) is hosting an “Early Warning” Poster Competition, which runs from June 1 to 28.

The competition is open to primary school students in classes 3 and 4.

Interested students should submit a poster depicting the theme for the month “Early Warning, Early Action, Saves Lives” to [email protected]

Judging takes place on Friday, July 5, and prizes will be awarded to the top three winning posters.

For further information on the competition, persons can call the DEM at 438-7575. 

It wasn’t i