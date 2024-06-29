DEM Director appeals to public to prepare for system’s passage

Barbados continues to monitor the approach of Hurricane Beryl which has the potential to become major by the time it reaches the island’s shores late Sunday, June 30, into Monday, July 1.

Director of the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Kerry Hinds, has disclosed that the agencies of the National Emergency Management System are in the process of completing final readiness checks.

She is also appealing to residents and visitors to take all necessary precautions as the system draws nearer to the island.

Hurricane Beryl is expected to bring rainfall accumulations between three to six inches, and severe thunderstorm activity which may cause multiple interruptions to power utilities and services.

Marine conditions will be hazardous ahead of and during the system’s passage.

“I therefore want to encourage each and every resident and visitor in Barbados, take time to make the necessary precautions now and ensure that your families, homes and businesses are prepared for any potential threat from weather systems during this hurricane season,” Hinds urged.

Hinds further advised persons to remove loose objects from around their homes, secure garbage cans, remove plant pots and other loose objects to avoid them from becoming missiles during high winds.

The Director also appealed to those living in homes that could potentially become compromised during a weather event. She advised them to seek shelter early with a family member or at the nearest emergency shelter.

She urged:

“Do not wait until it is too late, because our emergency services cannot come for you during the system’s passage. This is the time to be our brother’s keeper and offer safe haven to our neighbours in need.”

The Director further encouraged persons to ensure that they had well-stocked emergency kits ready and cautioned that they should avoid overstocking their freezers. She advised residents to increase their stock of canned or non-perishable food items, and to ensure they had adequate supplies of water stored and torch lights handy.

She added that updates will be shared regularly over the next few hours as the system approached the island.

“I encourage you to continue listening to these updates from the Barbados Meteorological Services, the DEM and the Barbados Government Information Service for any developments pertaining to the approaching system,” Hinds said.

Persons are encouraged to listen for updates on the DEM’s website at www.dem.gov.bb, the Barbados Meteorological Service’s website at www.barbadosweather.org, or the Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS) at www.gisbarbados.gov.bb.

Persons may also view the list of emergency shelters on the DEM and GIS websites.

In the event of an emergency, residents are advised to contact the Barbados Police Service at 211, the Barbados Fire Service at 311 and the Barbados Ambulance Service at 511.

To make a report of damage in the wake of the system, persons are encouraged to contact the DEM at 438-7575 so an official report can be taken and the relevant response agencies activated to provide assistance.

(PR).