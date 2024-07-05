DEM develops disaster management policy

The Department of Emergency Management (DEM) has developed a new Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Policy 2022 document.

This Policy, approved by Cabinet, ensures that there is a strategic direction to keeping people safe and making communities more resilient to disaster and climate-related risks and impacts.

Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Wilfred Abrahams, lauded the Department for the initiative.

He urged all shareholders, governmental and nongovernmental, to make full use of the “instructive policy document as we all endeavour to create a Barbados that is more resilient to disasters and climate-related risks. A Barbados that is safe for all residents and all visitors to our shores”.

“As a small island developing state, our fragile, open economy, and more importantly our people, remain susceptible to the vagaries of disasters, whether natural or man-made,” he explained.

“Indeed, our constant exposure to certain risk factors and overexposure to others make it imperative that Barbados should develop and implement a comprehensive disaster management policy which envisions, among other medium and long-term goals, safer communities as well as a more resilient and sustainable economy.”

The Minister further explained that the policy document sets out Barbados’ solutions to addressing disaster and climate-related risks and aims to provide the strategic direction and supportive governance and accountability arrangements for a safer, more resilient, and sustainable Barbados through CDM.

The document will also guide the development and mainstreaming of CDM policies and programmes for a resilient Barbados society, ensure that Barbados meets its regional and international disaster management obligations and articulate the vision and goals for comprehensive disaster management for the Government of Barbados, in line with the objectives of the Emergency Management Act, Cap. 160A (2006).

The policy identifies seven priority areas for action:

The application of the policyThe monitoringEvaluationReportingPolicy review

Members of the public are encouraged to download the full document.

To download the document, persons may visit the Department of Emergency Management’s website at www.dem.gov.bb.

(GIS).