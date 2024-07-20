DEM announces winners of Early Warning poster competition

Director of the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Kerry Hinds, has issued a call to students across Barbados to be more aware of the various hazards that are likely to affect the island.

Director Hinds made the appeal, while thanking students for participating in the Department’s Early Warning poster competition.

The competition was held as part of activities to mark Hurricane Awareness Month celebrated in June under the theme Early Warning, Early Action, Saves Lives!

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony held at the DEM recently, the Director explained that the competition was designed to raise awareness about the hurricane hazard.

She stated:

“We saw firsthand how we were impacted by Hurricane Beryl, not just Barbados, but Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Jamaica.”

Hinds also explained to students, that the destruction caused by a hurricane or severe weather event can wreak havoc on countries like Barbados.

“The storm surge was horrific. We are left to try and recover the fishing industry. In addition, the south and west coast beaches and coastal roads were also severely impacted,” she explained.

The Director further encouraged the students to keep up to date about the hazards that could affect the country, early warning systems that are available to warn about any potential threat, and actions they should take to prepare for a possible impact.

The first prize was captured by Class 3 student at the St Judes Primary School, Fabianna Holder.

Class 4 student, of the Bridgetown Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School, Diamond Prescott, took the second position, while J3 student, of the St Gabriel’s School, Arya Kirpalani, took third place.

Class 3 student at the Reynold Weekes Primary School, Shaniyah Hall, received a special mention for her entry.

Second place winner, Diamond Prescott (right) receives his prize from Director of the DEM, Kerry Hinds. (Photo: PR/DEM).

Arya Kirpalani (right) captured the third-place prize, which she received from Director of the DEM, Kerry Hinds. (Photo: PR/DEM)

Shaniyah Hall (right) received a Special Mention for her submission and her prize from DEM Consultant, Tonia Blackman. (Photo: PR/DEM).

(PR/DEM).