DEM and Sagicor to host hurricane awareness open day on June 1 Loop Barbados

The Department of Emergency Management (DEM), in association with Sagicor General Insurance Inc., will host a DEM and Sagicor Hurricane Awareness Open Day on Saturday, June 1, in Queen’s Park, Constitution Road, St Michael, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The day’s events will get under way with a press conference to officially launch the 2024 Hurricane Awareness Month of activities, which will run from June 1 to 30 under the theme Early Warning, Early Action, Saves Lives!

Director of the DEM, Kerry Hinds, will deliver remarks, while Deputy Director of the Barbados Meteorological Services, Brian Murray, will provide an updated forecast on what to expect this hurricane season. There will also be presentations from a representative from Sagicor and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The Open Day will feature a children’s reading corner, jumping tents, quizzes, a number of exhibitors, competitions and much more.

Exhibitors will include the Barbados Meteorological Services; the Barbados Fire Service; the Barbados Defence Force (BDF); the Environmental Health Department; the Barbados Water Authority; and the Barbados Light and Power Company.

The DEM will have its hurricane ready house on show, while persons will have the opportunity to take a picture with Hurricane Ready Eddy. There will also be lots of hurricane games for a chance to win a number of prizes and giveaways. Free health checks will be conducted by doctors and nurses of the BDF Field Medical Team.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to November 30 each year.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).