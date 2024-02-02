Delta to launch new Barbados route Loop Barbados

Delta Air Lines is expanding its services to Barbados

The airline announced on Friday, February 2, it will be adding new routes and increasing flights to Latin America and the Caribbean next winter.

From November 23, Delta will be offering a daily service from Atlanta to Barbados – BGI, and Saturday-only flights to BGI from New York-JFK will be commence December 21.

In addition to Barbados, Delta is expanding its services to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Mazatlán, Mexico.

“Delta is establishing vital connections from Atlanta and across the US that allow our customers to reach their dream vacation destinations with ease,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning. “This latest schedule gives travellers unparalleled choice, with up to 1,000 weekly flights to distinctive places throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Delta will serve a total of 50 cities in Latin America and the Caribbean next winter. Linking these destinations to Delta’s hubs in Atlanta, New York-JFK and Minneapolis/St. Paul allows for connecting access from nearly 200 cities around the world.

The airline is also adding more flights to Curaçao. In response to booming demand for the Dutch Caribbean island, Delta is also increasing flights from Atlanta from Saturday-only to daily beginning November 23.