Delayed start for 3 schools Loop Barbados

The new academic school year will not start on Monday for three Government schools.

Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Kay McConney announced that classes at Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary and Eden Lodge Nursery start next week – September 26.

Students at the Eden Lodge Nursery will be accommodated at the nearby Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Meanwhile, classes at the Gordon Walters Primary School, will start later this week. Minister McConney explained that the delay was to ensure that the smell at the freshly painted St Patrick’s Christ Church institution dissipates and to allow teachers to make final touches before students arrive.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Minister McConney shared that majority of the construction at the Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary was finished, however, there it was delayed because of work on the windows.

“Sometimes when we start a job, we discover that there is more damage than we anticipated, that was the case with the windows. When we started to replace, we realised that the entire structural system of this block had to be redone both the roof and the flooring had to be redone; those were unexpected setbacks at the time.

We thought we could do smaller repairs, however, we recognised we had to do an entire overhaul and I think that that augurs well for the kind of facility that the children, staff and workers of Wilkie Cumberbatch will come into.”

With the completion of phase one of the overhaul, Wilkie Cumberbatch has been upgraded to a Category One hurricane shelter. The Minister disclosed that in phase two, the one-story building will be renovated into a two-story, as it anticipated that the school’s population will be increasing in the future.