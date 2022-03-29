Deejay sentenced to 10 years in US prison | Loop Barbados

A known deejay is facing time in US federal prison for attempting to coerce and entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Shaquille Alexander Thornhill, also known as DJ Shaqmed has been sentenced to ten years imprisonment in the United States. Born in Brooklyn, New York but raised in Barbados, this is not Thornhill’s first brush with the law. He was previously charged with drug trafficking in Barbados back in 2019.

On Wednesday, March 16, Thornhill was sentenced to 10 years without parole by US District Judge Brian C Buescher. The case falls under the US Attorney’s Office in the District of Nebraska.

He was arrested as part of the Project Safe Child initiative by the US Department of Justice, which locates predators who exploit children on the internet.

According to the case file, on April 15, 2021, Thornhill responded to an online advertisement on skipthegames.com offering sex in exchange for money. The ad was posted by law enforcement officers.

Between April 15, 2021, and May 11, 2021, Thornhill engaged in text messaging conversations and phone calls with undercover law enforcement. The undercover agent interacting with Thornhill stated she was 15 years old, and Thornhill recognized that the female – who was an undercover agent – was supposedly 15 years old.

On May 11, 2021, the deejay agreed to meet the agent – who was posing as a 15-year-old – at a hotel in Omaha, Nebraska to have sex. When Thornhill arrived at the designated hotel room, officers answered the door and he fled.

After a foot pursuit, he was detained. Thornhill had in his possession the US $200 cash he brought to pay for sex, the phone he used to communicate with the female, a 3-pack of condoms, and an orange Gatorade that he had agreed to provide to the female.

Thornhill admitted to officers that he had agreed to pay US $200 for sex with the female he believed to be 15 years old.

After his release from federal prison, the 28-year-old formerly of Brooklyn, New York will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

In 2019, Thornhill was charged with possession, possession with intent to supply and possession with intent to traffic cocaine in Barbados. He pleaded guilty and was released on $2, 000 bail.