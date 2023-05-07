Declaration of Missions Barbados signed Loop Barbados

On May Day (May 1), the Government of Barbados and the Social Partnership signed on to the Declaration of Missions Barbados.

The document was electronically signed by the Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley; Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, Colin Jordan; Chairman of the Barbados Private Sector Association, Trisha Tannis; President of the National Union of Public Workers, Kimberley Agard; President of the Barbados Secretary Teachers’ Union, Mary-Anne Redman, and General Secretary of the Barbados Workers’ Union, Toni Moore during the Barbados Workers’ Union May Day celebrations at the National Botanical Gardens on Monday May 1, 2023.

In her lengthy address, Prime Minster Mottley took the time to explain the rationale behind the document and its objectives while urging the local labour force to endeavour to meet its deadlines by 2030.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley

The six missions outlined were conceptualized after several critical issues were brought to the government’s attention and are set to be achieved within the next seven years.

They include:

Becoming a clean and beautiful large-ocean state, championing sustainable development locally and globally – with the goal of all domestic activities becoming 100 per cent sustainable by 2035;Transforming Barbados into a country of active, involved citizens where all Barbadians will feel empowered and engaged in the social, economic, and cultural development of the country as confident, creative, compassionate and entrepreneurial citizens.Ensuring that every Barbadian has equitable and reliable access to clean water and nutritious food that is affordable.Creating a society that prioritises wellness and happiness with improvements in public health and safety, leading to a 50 per cent reduction in new cases of non-communicable diseases and a 50 per cent reduction in crime.Empowering and enfranchising Barbadian workers and families by creating opportunities for ownership and wealth creation that would enable citizens to take better care of themselves, each other and reduce the rate of poverty by 50 per cent.Transforming Barbados into a high-functioning, resilient society with seamless access to services and meaningful digital inclusion for all.

Mottley described the signing as a “statement of trust” in the citizens’ ability and encouraged Barbadians to play their part, emphasizing that the objectives were achievable “if we do it together”.

“My friends…it’s not about us on this platform; it is about you… and each and every one who chooses to make a difference in the land of their birth. These things are all achievable and I want to salute the leadership in the Government who is here, all the public servants and Chief Technical Officers of related grades hold your hands up and let us salute you please. I want to salute the Ministers and the Parliamentary Secretary who is also here making a difference to show that we can achieve this. Hold up your hands too because you have heavy lifting to do very soon,” Mottley stated during her address.

The Prime Minister went on to express her gratitude to all involved in the process and urged Barbadians to commit to the Declaration of Missions by just “dong a little more”.

“I want to salute the members of the private sector and the labour movement who are up front… because you all constitute the leadership of this country. All who are also here, you cannot have leadership without people who are prepared to follow and to build. But I asked all who are in [the National] Botanical Gardens… to commit and to raise your hands if you believe that Barbados can be made better by you doing a little more, a little longer, a little stronger, a little harder…a little more every day….”

Several Cabinet members witnessed the signing of the document

Mottley thanked all workers, especially those who laboured through COVID-19 and other national crises over the last three years. She highlighted that had workers not played their part, Barbados would have fared far worse.

In addition to the individuals who had gathered to take in the day’s activities, several Cabinet members were in attendance and witnessed the electronic signing of the document.