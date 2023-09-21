‘Decapitation’ at Foundation School is ‘disrespectful’, upsets DLP Loop Barbados

Both the principal and the deputy principal of Christ Church Foundation School were removed from their posts and replaced hours before the start of the new school year.

This move is being equated with a decapitation of the leadership at the secondary school.

Assistant General Secretary of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Pedro Shepherd told Loop News:

“Moving Principal, Deputy Principal or both less than 24 hours prior to school commencing is madness and disrespectful.

“These persons would have been organising their schools since July, knowing who on staff might not be returning for whatever reason and the Boards would have been advertising and conducting interviews to fill the vacancies so that the schools would function from day one.”

Truly up in arms about the situation, he stressed:

“You uproot them to send them to different schools, now for them to have to hold meetings to meet staff, tour facilities, address students, meet parents, understand the culture of the school, and acclimatise in an hour, then stand confidently before the assembly.”

He said the newly-elected leaders of the DLP “will certainly continue what previous leaders have practiced and that is to be human. No future DLP administration would continue the current policy of dismantling or decapitating schools.”

Furthermore, as it speaks to the creation of tension and a possibly hostile environment, which was avoidable, he contended, “Moving a Principal and the Deputy at the same time makes no administrative or managerial sense in a school and must be resisted at all costs, particularly where the school has not benefitted from a settled management. Senior Teachers and Year Heads are often being moved around as well.”

With the moves happening, not only last-minute, but after the official planning weeks, Shepherd also said that the new principals are being tossed in the deep end and expected to swim. “Then the Ministry would expect smooth starts to those schools and productivity,” he added.

Asked about a solution for this kind of practice which he deems “unfair”, he suggested:

“The solution to this fiasco would be to agree with the principals associations that there must be discussion prior to transferring Principals and Deputies and even filling the posts from ranks below. Transfers should not take place with less than a eight-week notice. This would allow persons to administratively wind down and prepare for relocation. The same should apply even for regular teachers, unless of course, there is an emergency situation, maybe a death, migration etcetera, which merits it.”

Students at Foundation on the first day of the term, Monday, September 18, 2023, learned from their principal and deputy principal during assembly, that they had received their assignments around 10pm, the night before, Sunday, September 17, 2023.