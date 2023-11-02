Dear Uncle Marz Charity ready to bring holiday cheer to 300 families Loop Barbados

Barbadian soca artiste, Marzville, is back for the fourth consecutive year to share some festive cheer by giving to families in need.

The Dear Uncle Marz Charity is urging to the public to nominate families for their annual charity drive where they deliver hampers and gifts to the community during Christmas.

The charity which started in 2020 has seen substantial growth, with more vulnerable families requesting help to make the holidays a bit more special.

Speaking at the launch held at the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Pine, St Michael offices on Tuesday, Marzville shared that numbers have steadily grown due to economic constraints. He disclosed on its inaugural year, the charity helped over 23 families, with numbers jumping to 185 in 2021 and 141 in 2022.

Last year, 84 children were able to happily enjoy Christmas Day thanks to Uncle Marz.

“It was unsettling at first because some of the homes actually have nothing at all. Some of the children sleeping on the ground. Some of the houses aren’t in great condition, some people are with no cell phones so it was difficult to find them and we went to straight from Christmas Eve, going into Christmas Day,” he revealed.

The Charity hits close to home for the singer, he shared.

“I totally love Christmas. Back in the days, my mom couldn’t always give us what we needed so she used to try to give us the best things in the worst way possible. So today, she used to give us a sweetie, [and] tomorrow she would advance to giving us a gift. . . . So you are ungrateful the first time, but you see Christmas time, the amount of gifts that we get, that sacrifice just for that one sweetie made our Christmas so wonderful,” Marville.

On its fourth year, Dear Uncle Marz Charity has partnered with Chefette Restaurants Ltd, its sister company Forsteez, Mount Gay Distilleries and taxi service app, PickUp Barbados to bring evoke the Christmas spirit in 300 families.

The charity aims to help up to 300 families in need on its fourth year. Persons interested in nominating families can email [email protected].